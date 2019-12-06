



MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Crime scene technicians are still processing a bloody crime scene on Miramar Parkway near Flamingo Road after a two-county chase on Thursday that led to a rush-hour shoot out between police and two suspects who had hijacked a UPS truck after a failed jewelry store robbery attempt in Coral Gables.

Four people were killed in the shooting.

“The armed suspects engaged law enforcement, opened fire, exchanged fire between law enforcement and the suspects,” explained George Piro, Special Agent in Charge of the Miami Field Office. “Unfortunately, the suspects are now deceased, but also two additional innocent civilians deceased.”

The dead include the kidnapped UPS driver, who has been identified by friends as Frank Ordonez, and an innocent bystander killed in their car.

No word from law enforcement whether shots fired from the kidnappers’ weapons killed the UPS driver and the bystander.

No officers were injured by the exchange of gunfire.

Friday morning Miramar Parkway from Flamingo Road to Red Road remains closed to traffic as crime scene technicians continued to gather evidence. Two weapons were recovered at the scene.

“As you can imagine this is going to be a very complicated crime scene. As well there are multiple other crime scenes,” said Piro.

Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak it began with an armed robbery that took place at the Regent Jeweler’s located at 386 Miracle Mile.

CBS4’s David Sutta learned the thieves were after diamonds and may have cased the store, knowing exactly what they wanted.

Police were alerted to the robbery after receiving a silent alarm at 4:14 p.m.

“Officers responded within a minute and a half. Within that minute and a half the subjects exchanged gunfire with the proprietor who also fired back,” said Hudak.

WATCH CORAL GABLES POLICE CHIEF PRESS CONFERENCE

A female store employee was shot in the exchange.

The thieves got away as bullets flew in the back alley of the store.

One of the bullets traveled across Le Jeune into City Hall. A bullet hit a window at the city clerk’s office.

Just minutes later, a report of a carjacking came in.

A mile away on Mariana Avenue, the gunmen ditched their getaway car, a U-Haul van.

A UPS delivery truck became their next target and carjacked the driver at gunpoint.

Twenty-three miles later and roughly an hour after the carjacking, it all ended in a shootout.