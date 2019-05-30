



VENICE (CBSMiami) – Imagine walking into your neighborhood drug store and running into an alligator!

That’s what happened to customers near a Walgreens in Venice, located between Fort Myers and Sarasota on the west coast of Florida.

Police in Venice posted a video on their Facebook page about the call.

“We recently received a call about an aggressive alligator near Walgreens. He seemed calm, cool and collected once we arrived on scene. Officers issued him a trespass warning and ensured he got back to his lake safely.”

Calls like this are more common right now because were in the middle of alligator mating season, which runs through the end of June. During that time, Florida’s estimated 1.3 million alligators are more active, more visible and more aggressive as they mate, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Earlier this month, there were at least two other high profile gator sightings including one in Collier County where police had to wrangle a giant gator off the road on May 23rd.

On May 3, a neighborhood alligator in Winter Gardens was scaring off postal workers, preventing them from delivering the mail.

Then on April 12, someone shot amazing video of a giant alligator strolling down the street in Fort Myers. The gator, about 10-feet long, was simply strolling across a busy intersection.