



WINTER GARDEN (CBSMiami/CNN)- One Winter Garden neighborhood has gone without mail for the last couple of days because the neighborhood alligator has scared away the postal carriers.

Kathleen Bonczyk told WKMG that she and 65 neighbors have not received mail for two days.

According to neighbors and the U.S. Postal Service, it’s because of an alligator living in a retention pond near the neighborhood mail boxes.

“There was complaint by apparently one mail carrier that she felt threatened by the presence of an alligator,” said Bonczyk.

Neighbors said it’s unclear what will happen to the gator, who has been a pond regular for years.

“Never Troy, in three and a half years has there been a complaint,” said Bonczyk. “We were one of the first people in this neighborhood.”

Neighbors are even putting signs on their windows because they fear their beloved neighborhood gator will be removed.

Bonczyk said she is hopeful that the mail delivery will resume and the gator will be able to stay as well.

USPS said it expects to resume regular mail delivery on Friday.

