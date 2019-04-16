FORT MYERS (CBSMiami) — It must alligator mating season because they are on the move looking for love.

One giant gator, about 10-feet long, was spotted crossing a busy intersection in Fort Myers on April 12. Cars can be seen going by and the gator doesn’t react at all.

Chelsea Brinson recorded the big reptile walking along road as traffic drove by. She captioned the video, “Hey there buddy.”

This big guy was king of road on this day.

Alligator mating season runs from April through June. During that time, Florida’s estimated 1.3 million alligators are more active, more visible and more aggressive as they mate, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.