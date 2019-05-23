  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alligator, Collier County, Florida News, Local TV

COLLIER COUNTY (CBSMiami) – What do you do when you see a ten and a half foot alligator in the middle of the road? Get out of the way and call an expert trapper.

10 and a half foot alligator wrangled in Collier County after walking across a street. (Source: Facebook/Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

That’s exactly what happened in Collier County early Wednesday morning when a giant gator decided to cross the road at 2:00 a.m.

Fortunately, there wasn’t much traffic at the time.

According to the post on their Facebook page, deputies called in Trapper Ray Simonsen to wrangle the animal and the road was clear about an hour later.

 

Calls like this are more common right now because were in the middle of alligator mating season, which runs from April through the end of June. During that time, Florida’s estimated 1.3 million alligators are more active, more visible and more aggressive as they mate, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s