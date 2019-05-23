COLLIER COUNTY (CBSMiami) – What do you do when you see a ten and a half foot alligator in the middle of the road? Get out of the way and call an expert trapper.

That’s exactly what happened in Collier County early Wednesday morning when a giant gator decided to cross the road at 2:00 a.m.

Fortunately, there wasn’t much traffic at the time.

According to the post on their Facebook page, deputies called in Trapper Ray Simonsen to wrangle the animal and the road was clear about an hour later.

Calls like this are more common right now because were in the middle of alligator mating season, which runs from April through the end of June. During that time, Florida’s estimated 1.3 million alligators are more active, more visible and more aggressive as they mate, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.