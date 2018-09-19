Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A project that officials say is the first of its kind in Florida opened on Wednesday in Miami.

Officials in the Magic City held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for “The Miami pit stop,” the first public restroom in downtown Miami.

“These facilities are more than just restrooms. They’re a beacon of hope for people in need and something that has the power to transform neighborhoods for those who live work and visit our city,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

It has a needle disposal area and will be staffed seven days a week.

While the restroom was originally opened with the homeless in mind, officials stress it’s open to everyone.

This permanent restroom comes after a three-year-long pilot of temporary “Pit stops” downtown.

Work on the more than $300,000 project began in April.