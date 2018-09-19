Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Venezuelan exile group called for a protest in front of chef Nusret Gökçe’s Miami restaurant Wednesday afternoon after its owner published social media videos hosting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In the now deleted videos, Maduro is seen smiling, laughing and smoking a cigar while Gökçe prepares succulent cuts of meat for Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

The South Florida Venezuelan exile community showed their emphatic disgust and anger on social media, moments after Gökçe, better known as Salt Bae, published the videos of Maduro at his restaurant in Istanbul, Turkey.

Jose Antonio Colina, one of the organizers of Wednesday’s protest and president of exile group VEPPEX, Organization of Political Persecuted Venezuelans, told us he is expecting around 50 to 100 people at the protest to be held in front of the restaurant, between 12 p.m and 1:30 p.m., in the 900 block of Brickell Avenue.

“Maduro feasts at an exclusive and expensive restaurant, while Venezuelans have nothing to eat,” Colina says. “It is a slap in the face to all Venezuelans.”

“This chef is a proven sympathizer of dictators. First, he praised Fidel Castro and now he is seen hosting another dictator, in grand fashion, who has his people starving.”

“Providing this exclusive service to Nicolas Maduro and Cilia Flores, demonstrates how inhuman, not only the regimen can be, but also those who pretend to ignore the crisis in Venezuela. What VEPPEX expects to achieve is to prevent other public faces from feeling comfortable giving an exclusive treatment to a dictator, while the citizens of Venezuela die from hunger, lack of medicines, and the consequences of the regime´s policies,” VEPPEX announced in a statement.

The celebrity chef became a world-famous meme for the way he sprinkles salt over meat.

US Senator Marco Rubio added his voice to those who are outraged after the Turkish chef prepared the expensive meal for Maduro.

Rubio took to Twitter to blast the videos, calling them tone deaf as Venezuelans struggle to get enough to eat:

“I don’t know who this weirdo #Saltbae is, but the guy he is so proud to host is not the President of #Venezuela. He is actually the overweight dictator of a nation where 30% of the people eat only once a day & infants are suffering from malnutrition.”

He also posted that Gökçe has a restaurant right here in Miami.

“This guy @nusr_ett who admires dictator @NicolasMaduro so much actually owns a steakhouse in, of all places, #Miami. It’s called NUSR-ET STEAKHOUSE MIAMI located at 999 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131 The phone number is 1 305 415 9990 in case anyone wanted to call.”

The videos have since been deleted from Gökçe’s social media accounts.

“#Salt Bae @nusr_ett⁩ deleted the tweet with the video of him lavishing dictator Maduro with a steak dinner while the people of #Venezuela starve. Fortunately @miamiherald downloaded it before he deleted it. Watch here: https://t.co/AC9qkFWyOw”

In a televised message, Maduro said to all Venezuelans, “Gökçe and I gave each other about 100 hugs.” Maduro claims he was invited by dignitaries.

Colina says Maduro is spending the people’s money and laughing about it to their faces, while Venezuela starves.