Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating what they say was a large fight that took place early Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, units responded to the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and 36th Street after receiving calls about an altercation.

Police say a male victim was driving in the area when his vehicle was shot at.

He was then followed by a group of subjects on motorcycles, police say.

When the victim arrived in the area that units eventually responded to, he was assaulted by the group of male subjects, according to police.

The victim was seen bleeding from his head, with a wound above his eyebrow and on the back of his head.

The windshield of his car was smashed in and the tires had been shot out.

The victim was treated on scene by Miami Fire Rescue and is expected to be OK.

Police say this is a possible case of road rage.