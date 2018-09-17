  • WFOR TVOn Air

Filed Under:Flagler Beach, Local TV, Marijuana

FLAGLER BEACH, FL. (CBSMiami) — Imagine walking down the beach and spotting bundles of drugs sweeping ashore in the waves. It happened in Flagler County as the sheriff’s office there says it recovered about 100 pounds of marijuana since Tuesday.

marijuana washes ashore Beachgoers Try To Steal Pot After Marijuana Bricks Wash Ashore Florida Beach

(Source: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office)

The packages of marijuana started washing up on the beaches in St. Johns, Flagler and Volusia counties.

The drug discovery has led to one man’s arrest last Thursday. 61-year-old Robert Kelley told deputies he was holding the drugs until law enforcement arrived although he did not notify them of the wet, 11-pound brick of marijuana wrapped in a towel in the trunk of his vehicle with deputies arrives. Kelley was charged with possession of marijuana and released from jail on bond.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office also says multiple beachgoers were attempting to open the bundles and take packages of marijuana with them.

It is still not know where the packages of drug came from. Flagler deputies notified several federal agencies about the find, including the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and the Homeland Security Investigations, an arm of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

