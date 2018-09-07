Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As we get into the heart of this year’s hurricane season, all eyes are on the Atlantic where things are starting to heat up.

First up there’s Tropical Storm Florence. At one time a powerful Category 3 hurricane, Florence has weakened over the last day or two. That is expected to change this weekend.

Florida is forecast to restrengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by Saturday, a Category 2 hurricane by Sunday, and a major Category 3 hurricane, most likely by early next week.

CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says it’s too early to say what, if any, impacts the East coast will see due to Florence as the forecast models are spread out and not in agreement. Some models steer Florence south or near Bermuda early next week and then towards the East coast. While some models forecast that Florence could take a turn to the north and stay offshore.

Everyone in Bermuda and along the Atlantic seaboard will need to keep a close eye and remain vigilant.

But that’s not the only storm brewing.

The CBS4 Weather team is closely monitoring two tropical disturbances in the Eastern Atlantic.

A low-pressure system located about 650 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is gradually becoming better organized. The showers and storms remain fairly concentrated. This disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression later today or tonight while it moves westward across the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center says there is a high chance of cyclone development in the next 48 hours.

A second wave in the Eastern Atlantic just off the West Coast of Africa is also becoming better defined. Environmental conditions are conducive for development and it will likely become a tropical depression or tropical storm later today or tonight as the low moves west-northwest over the far Eastern Atlantic ocean. There is a high chance of cyclone development.

The next names on the list for the Atlantic Hurricane Season are Helene and Isaac.