MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 9 has formed over the eastern Atlantic but there is no immediate threat to land.

At 5:00 p.m., the center of the system was about 1,755 miles east of the Windward Islands.

The depression is currently stationary with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

There are no Watches or Warnings in effect.

The system is forecast to remain stationary through Friday night with little change in strength during the next 24 hours.

A westward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected this weekend and early next week.