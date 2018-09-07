Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What was once a powerful Category 3 hurricane, Tropical Storm Florence weakened a bit more overnight.

However, it’s expected to restrengthen over the weekend.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 985 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. The storm was moving to the west at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

Florence is forecast to continue moving toward the west and take a turn toward the west-northwest is expected by the end of the weekend.

Little change in intensity is expected today. However, Florence is forecast to restrengthen and become a hurricane again over the weekend.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Swells generated by Florence will begin to affect Bermuda later today and will reach portions of the U.S. East Coast over the weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.