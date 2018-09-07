Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 8 has formed in the Atlantic and it’s expected to bring tropical storm conditions and heavy rainfall in portions of the Cabo Verde Islands.

At 5:00 p.m., the center of the system was about 405 miles east southeast of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

The depression is moving to the west at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

There is a Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Santiago, Fogo, and Brava.

This system is forecast to move west to west-northwest with a gradual increase in speed during the next 72 hours. On this track, the depression is expected to move near the Cabo Verde Islands late Saturday night or on Sunday.

Strengthening is forecast during the next three days or so and the depression is expected to become a Tropical Storm tonight.