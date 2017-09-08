Broward Hurricane Evacuees Flocking To Shelters

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Emergency shelters in Broward are filling up as residents evacuate their homes before the arrival of Hurricane Irma.

A large swath of the county is under a mandatory evacuation order. It includes both of Broward’s evacuation zones “A” and “B” – basically anyone living east of US1.

More than a dozen shelters have opened across the county.

Broward County Emergency Management Director Miguel Ascurrinz has a simple message for people who live in mandatory evacuation zones — there’s still time to evacuate.

More than 1,700 people began filling the county’s shelters on Thursday. At least two of the shelters are at capacity: Pompano Beach High and Millennium Middle/Challenger Elementary Campus which is pet friendly.

Nathan Benton, who took advantage of a county shelter, said everyone to pay heed to Irma’s power and get to safety.

“Come up out of the house and stop being bashful. Stop feeling like this storm is not gonna do too much or it’s gonna turn. Get up, pack your stuff, get out of the house to safe ground,” Benton said.

If you do plan to go to a shelter, you must bring your own supplies, enough for three days, and blankets. There are no beds at the shelters.

For those planning to catch a flight out, check with your airline. Many flights have already been canceled. The last flight out of Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport will leave at 7:45 p.m. and then the airport will be closed for at least the next two days.

Bus service will continue until tropical storm force winds arrive. Also, the county has set up a hotline number of 311 if you have a hurricane related question or issue. It may take a little while for them to get back with you but be patient.

Governor Rick Scott has ordered all public schools in the state to remain closed at least through Monday.

The U.S. Postal Service has suspended mail delivery in South Florida until the storm passes.

Trash pick up, public transportation and operations at Miami International Airport will stop when winds reach 35 mph.

If you need last minute supplies, there’s still time to go to the supermarket. Most Publix stores will be open to 9 p.m. on Friday then stay closed through the hurricane. Winn-Dixie has not announced its plans yet.