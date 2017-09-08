Where To Take Shelter In Broward As Irma Approaches

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Broward County has opened shelters as much of the county is under evacuation orders.

Those ordered to evacuate include both of Broward’s evacuation zones “A” and “B” – basically anyone living east of US-1. Click here for evacuation routes.

At last check, about 3,995 people were already in the county’s shelters which have a capacity of 12,000.

Those who decide to stay in a shelter, should be aware that many fill up quickly. Once they are at capacity, they will not allow anyone else in. This has been the case for some shelters in the county already.

The following shelters remain OPEN:

Lyons Creek Middle School 4333 Sol Press Blvd., Coconut Creek 33073

Monarch High School 5050 Wiles Road, Coconut Creek 33073

Park Lakes Elementary School 3925 N. State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes 33319

Rock Island Elementar/ Atlantic Technical (Arthur Ashe) 1701 N. W. 23rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale 33311

Falcon Cove Middle School 4251 Bonaventure Blvd., Weston 3333

New Renaissance Middle School 10701 Miramar Blvd., Miramar 33025

Everglades High School 17100 SW 48 Court, Miramar, FL 33027 (Pet-Friendly)

The following shelters are CLOSED since they are at capacity:

Coral Glades High School 2700 Sportsplex Dr, Coral Springs 33065

Millennium Middle School / Challenger Elementary School Campus 5803 NW 94th Ave. Tamarac, FL 33321

Plantation Elementary School 651 N.W. 42nd Ave. Plantation, FL 33317

Pompano Beach High School 600 N.E. 13 Ave. Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Fox Trail Elementary School 1250 Nob Hill Road, Davie 33324

Watkins Elementary School 3520 S. W. 52nd Ave., Pembroke Park 33023

West Broward High School 500 NW 209 Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029

For pet-friendly shelter, registration of pets is required. To register, call the Humane Society at 954-989-3977. Other than the pet-friendly shelter, General Population shelters do not accommodate pets other than service animals.

Numbers & Apps To Know Before, During & After Hurricane Irma

Please make sure not to go to the shelters empty-handed. You are expected to bring supplies that will last you at least three days. Click here for a full list.

Residents are urged to make sure they are prepared. If you have any issues, residents are urged to call the Broward Emergency Hotline at 311 or (954) 831- 4000. You can also visit their Emergency Operations site.