High School Student Facing 10 Charges For Pepper Spray Attack, TheftA Taravella High School student was back in court Wednesday morning, facing numerous charges for a string of violent robberies.
Trump Vows Investigation Into Voter FraudApparently still stinging a little bit from the 2016 presidential election, even though he won, President Donald Trump has vowed to launch a full investigation into alleged voter fraud.
Trump Order Slashing 'Sanctuary City' Funding Hits Home In Miami-DadePresident Donald Trump wants undocumented immigrants deported. Part of that is trying to strip federal funding from "sanctuary cities."
Drive-By Shooting In Miami Gardens Leaves Woman, Infant HurtShots fired in Miami Gardens has left two people hurt, including a 6-month-old baby.
University System Eyes Building ProjectsThe state university system is advancing $125 million in proposed construction and maintenance work.
Senate Starts Moving On Gambling OverhaulA Senate panel unanimously signed off Wednesday on a sweeping gambling plan proposed by one of the chamber's most powerful members.

Waiters Scores 24, Heat Erase 18-Point Deficit To Beat NetsBoth the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are streaking. They're going in opposite directions, though.
Miami Edges Boston College 78-77The Miami Hurricanes beat Boston College for the 12th time in a row since 2010, 78-77.
NFL Says Dolphins Failed To Follow Concussion Protocol With Matt MooreThe NFL released a statement on Wednesday regarding the way the Miami Dolphins medical staff applied the league’s concussion protocol on quarterback Matt Moore.
Cifu On Trocheck: "He's Clearly Been Our Most Effective Player"Florida Panthers co-owner Doug Cifu joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM.
Big O’s Senior Bowl Spotlight – Day Two560 WQAM’s Orlando “Big O” Alzugaray has taken his show on the road – literally – as he is in Mobile, Alabama for the 2017 college football Senior Bowl.
Tom Rowe On Panthers: "The Guys Are Working Hard"Florida Panthers interim head coach and general manager, Tom Rowe joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM.

Best Comedy Shows Coming To Miami In Spring 2017Be sure to check out these hilarious comedy shows in Miami this Spring.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
5 Valentine's Day Activities For Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Best Places In Miami For Secondhand Baby GearBabies grow up so quickly that what they wore last week may not fit them today. With the price of new clothes climbing rapidly, it can get very expensive to clothe an infant. There are two options for finding good used clothing for a growing baby: a friend with a bay older than your own, or a used clothing store.
