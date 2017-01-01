Brady Could Become Winningest Super Bowl Quarterback Ever, But Montana Is Still The BestIn 50 years of Super Bowl play, three quarterbacks sit at the top of the pyramid with four championships each: Pittsburgh's Terry Bradshaw, San Francisco's Joe Montana and New England's Tom Brady. Unlike Bradshaw and Montana, however, Brady has taken a long time to a compile his four SB wins. He was just 24 when the Patriots won their first title in January 2002. Now, Brady has a chance for a fifth ring at age 39, which is pretty amazing considering the pounding so many NFL quarterbacks take over their careers.