Women's March On Washington Has Many Motivations Throngs of women from around the nation will converge on Washington for a march the day after Donald Trump's inauguration.
Trump Lashes Out At Intelligence Community, Civil Rights LeaderDays before taking the oath of office, President-elect Donald Trump has lashed out again at his critics in the intelligence community.
South Florida Pauses To Remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.A day of service and parades are scheduled for Monday as a tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
Lauren's List: How To Deal With Nuisance NeighborsYou've probably heard the phrase "love thy neighbor."
Zero Tolerance For Risky Riding During "Wheels Up, Guns Down"Law enforcement in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are promising a crackdown on those who take part in the so-called "Wheels Up, Guns Down" event in South Florida on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Pembroke Pines Police Looking For Missing WomanPembroke Pines police have asked for the public's help in finding a missing woman who threatened to harm herself.

Comeback Falls Short For No. 14 Miami In Battle With No. 9 LouisvilleThe Miami Hurricanes women faced a very tough test this week, playing consecutive games against ranked ACC opponents.
Panthers Pick Up Big Win Over League Leading Blue JacketsThere hasn’t been much for Florida Panthers fans to get excited about this season, though things have been turning around lately.
Larranaga Gets 600th Win As Canes Cruise Past Pittsburgh 72-46Davon Reed didn't think to look up even as the minutes passed and Pittsburgh struggled to find any sort of open look against Reed and the rest of his Miami teammates.
Panthers Host League-Leading Blue JacketsThe league-leading Columbus Blue Jackets hope to have Sergei Bobrovsky back in net Saturday as they attempt to complete a sweep in the Sunshine State when they visit the Florida Panthers.
Parker, Antetokounmpo Lead Bucks Past Heat, 116-108Jabari Parker had 24 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 19 to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 116-108 on Friday night.
Tavares Gets Hat Trick, Leads Islanders Over Panthers 5-2The New York Islanders snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

Valentine's Day Dinner For Two
DIY Valentine's Day GiftsLooking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift while trying to stick to a budget? These DIY presents will leave your sweetie stuck with cupid's arrow!
Best Restaurants In Miami For Valentine's Day 2017Valentine's Day is a great time to check out these delicious and romantic restaurants in Miami.
Best Consignment Shops In Miami To Sell Clothing And AccessoriesConsignment shops are a great place to purchase designer brand clothing and accessories at bargain prices. They can also be an excellent place to sell your gently used, name brand clothing. While selling an item on consignment can sometimes take a few months, it is much easier than selling a top quality dress or suit at a yard sale. Some consignment shops will even purchase name brand designer items on the spot so there is no waiting for the item to sell.
Best Signature Cocktails In MiamiDon't miss these great Miami bars that each offer their own signature cocktails.
Open Faced Apple Pecan Cornbread Tamale With Lamb ChopsToday's Taste of the Town comes from Biltmore Executive Chef David Hackett who is sharing his recipe for Open Faced Apple Pecan Sage Cornbread Tamale

