US Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump's Travel Ban NationwideA U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
Loved Ones Confirm Missing Conservationist’s Body Found At Dive SiteWhile the Coast Guard has suspended their search, the family of a diver who went missing earlier this week in the Florida Keys has asked for help in continuing to find him.
Vehicle Suspected In Fatal Hit & Run Found AbandonedThere's a break in the case of a fatal hit-and-run as investigators believe they've found the vehicle in question and have taken two people into custody.
Trump Arrives At His ‘Winter White House’ In Palm Beach To Attend Red Cross FundraiserThis is the first time President Donald Trump has been to Mar-a-Lago since he was sworn in.
Biscayne Bay's Warm Water Temperatures Shatter RecordsThere’s a bit of a mystery in Biscayne Bay. The temperature of the water is so warm, it’s nearly doubled the previous record.
Trump: Iran "Playing With Fire," Imposes New SanctionsThe new sanctions imposed today by President Trump against Iran don't appear to reverse the Obama administration's suspension of sanctions as part of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Miami Hurricanes Dismiss Courtel JenkinsThe University of Miami announced Friday afternoon that it dismissed defensive lineman Courtel Jenkins from the football program.
Expert Picks: Super Bowl LI – New England Has The EdgeIn anticipation of Sunday’s Super Bowl LI showdown between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, various show hosts from Miami Sports Radio 560 WQAM and the Boston market gave their predictions on the game.
Fins Degrees Of SB Separation: Philip Wheeler – Atlanta FalconsThere’s a fundamental rule of thumb out there that’s typically applied to the stock market and to real estate that says: “buy low and sell high”.
Brady Could Become Winningest Super Bowl Quarterback Ever, But Montana Is Still The BestIn 50 years of Super Bowl play, three quarterbacks sit at the top of the pyramid with four championships each: Pittsburgh's Terry Bradshaw, San Francisco's Joe Montana and New England's Tom Brady. Unlike Bradshaw and Montana, however, Brady has taken a long time to a compile his four SB wins. He was just 24 when the Patriots won their first title in January 2002. Now, Brady has a chance for a fifth ring at age 39, which is pretty amazing considering the pounding so many NFL quarterbacks take over their careers.
Keidel: Will Offense Or Defense Win Super Bowl LI?The Falcons and Patriots both feature dominant offenses. Stopping them might be the key to winning Super Bowl LI.
Barkov, Huberdeau To Return To Florida Panthers Line-UpFlorida Panthers' forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov have been cleared to return to the lineup and both are expected to play Friday against Anaheim.

Winter Weather: How To Survive In Hazardous ConditionsWant to know how to keep you and your family safe in the event of dangerous winter weather? Former NAVY SEAL Clinton Emerson shares his survival tips.
Best Low Carb Dishes In MiamiAs people become more health conscious about what they eat, restaurants are scurrying to adapt their menus to suit the request from customers who want healthier food options. Many restaurants in the South Florida area have begun to cater to their clientele's wishes by offering low salt, low-carb, and low-calorie menu choices. And those that don't have low-carb items listed on the menu are generally quick to prepare one of the dishes that are on the menu according to the clients wishes by substituting or removing certain ingredients in preparing the menu item.
Best Comedy Shows Coming To Miami In Spring 2017Be sure to check out these hilarious comedy shows in Miami this Spring.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
5 Valentine's Day Activities For Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!

