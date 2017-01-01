LIVE | Daily White House Press Briefing with Sean Spicer

Army Corps Told To Approve Dakota Pipeline EasementThe acting secretary of the Army has ordered the Army Corps of Engineers to allow construction of the Dakota Access pipeline under a Missouri River reservoir, a North Dakota senator said, the latest twist in the months-long legal battle over the $3.8 billion project.
Mexican Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Will Be In US Court, In PersonMexican drug Lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman will face a federal judge in person on Friday.
Gunshot Scares Off Hollywood Burglar Coming Through WindowFiring a single shot, a Hollywood homeowner was able to stop a home break-in and police are now searching for the burglar.
Facebook Follows Instagram, Steals From SnapchatFacebook has adopted a Snapchat innovated feature.
Trial Of Man Accused In Mutilation Murder Just Weeks Away The trial of a man who is accused of killing his girlfriend in a grizzly way during sex is two weeks away.
Police Look For Answers After Teen Killed In Drive-By ShootingInvestigators are trying to figure out what prompted the shooting of a 15-year-old Opa-locka teen who was gunned down early Tuesday evening in a drive-by shooting.

Local Athletes Living Out Their Dreams On National Signing DayIt’s the day high school football players dream of, and college football fans can’t wait for.
Rowe On Panthers: "We Need To Pay Attention To The Details"Florida Panthers general manager and interim head coach, Tom Rowe joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM.
Gary McCord On Phoenix Open: 'Always A Great Tournament'Gary McCord, veteran CBS Sports golf broadcaster, assesses the favorites for the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.
Broussard On Heat: "Spo Is Doing A Hell Of A Job"Fox Sports 1 NBA Analyst, Chris Broussard joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM.
Heat Put Win Streak On The Line Against Visiting HawksThe Atlanta Hawks better be careful, they might be heading into South Beach buzzsaw.
Rivals Collide As Hurricanes Face Florida StateAccording to their head coach, the Miami Hurricanes are in need of some signature wins.

Winter Weather: How To Survive In Hazardous ConditionsWant to know how to keep you and your family safe in the event of dangerous winter weather? Former NAVY SEAL Clinton Emerson shares his survival tips.
Best Low Carb Dishes In MiamiAs people become more health conscious about what they eat, restaurants are scurrying to adapt their menus to suit the request from customers who want healthier food options. Many restaurants in the South Florida area have begun to cater to their clientele's wishes by offering low salt, low-carb, and low-calorie menu choices. And those that don't have low-carb items listed on the menu are generally quick to prepare one of the dishes that are on the menu according to the clients wishes by substituting or removing certain ingredients in preparing the menu item.
Best Comedy Shows Coming To Miami In Spring 2017Be sure to check out these hilarious comedy shows in Miami this Spring.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
5 Valentine's Day Activities For Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!

