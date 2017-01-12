Latest Miami News

White House: Immigration Order 'Small Price' For SafetyThe White House on Sunday tried to quell concerns about President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration order in the face of widespread protests, as some Republicans in Congress urged him to proceed with caution in the face of legal pushback.
Iranian Detained At Port: "I Thought Maybe It Won't Happen To Me"A green card-holding Iranian chemical engineer who lives in San Francisco has been released by U.S. Customs officials at Port Everglades.
Florida Universities Swamped By Students Who Need CounselingIt’s a tough time to be a college student.
Florida Man Holding Machete And Gun Shot By DeputiesA central Florida man is recovering in the hospital after opening fire on police officers.
Florida Woman In "Warning Shot" Case Free To Help OthersAn intriguing case involving gun law in northern Florida has come to an end.
Residents Seeking Answers After Paper Mill ExplosionHoping for transparency, a group of Florida residents got anything but.

Latest Miami Sports

Heat Take Down Pistons For Seventh Straight WinFinding ways to win has been a staple of the Miami Heat’s recent turnaround.
Hurricanes Get Big Win Over No. 9 North Carolina 77-62The Miami Hurricanes win on Saturday was a dominant example of how good Jim Larranaga’s team can be.
Arrogate Tops California Chrome, Rolls In Pegasus World CupArrogate has beaten California Chrome again, going on to win the $12 million Pegasus World Cup on Saturday in his rival's last race before retirement.
Hosting Pistons, Heat Look For 7th Straight WinThe Miami Heat aim to extend their season-best winning streak to seven games when they host the inconsistent Detroit Pistons on Saturday.
It's Chrome vs. Arrogate For Horse Racing's Richest PrizeCalifornia Chrome and Arrogate were both awarded trophies last weekend.
Puerto Rico Celebrates New Hall Of Famer Ivan RodriguezStudents shouted "Ivan! Ivan! Ivan!" as Pudge visited his former elementary school on Friday, part of a three-day celebration Puerto Rico planned for the newly elected Hall of Fame catcher.

Eat.See.Play

Best Comedy Shows Coming To Miami In Spring 2017Be sure to check out these hilarious comedy shows in Miami this Spring.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
5 Valentine's Day Activities For Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Best Places In Miami For Secondhand Baby GearBabies grow up so quickly that what they wore last week may not fit them today. With the price of new clothes climbing rapidly, it can get very expensive to clothe an infant. There are two options for finding good used clothing for a growing baby: a friend with a bay older than your own, or a used clothing store.
Valentine's Day Dinner For Two

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia