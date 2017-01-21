Latest Miami News

Trump To CIA: "There's No One I Respect More"On his first full day on the job, the president's first order of official business was to visit the CIA, which is investigating Russia's role in influencing the election.
Despite Pledge, Trump White House Full Of 'Swamp' DenizensMike Pence has returned to Washington and so has his closest political ally, Bill Smith.
5 Shot, Including Child, Outside Of Boynton Beach HomePolice are investigating the shooting of five people outside of a Boynton Beach home.
Olympian Connor Jaeger Helps Weston Kids Become Fitter, Faster SwimmersSwimmers in Weston got some helpful tips in the water from an Olympic pro, fresh off medaling in the Rio games.
Missing Child Found Safe On Big Pine KeyAuthorities say the search for a 10-year-old girl who disappeared in Big Pine Key has ended with her safe recovery.
Bogus Bongs Or Bogus Lawsuits? Pipe Maker Sues Over FakesIn the world of high-end bong makers, Roor glass water pipes have long been smoked to impress.

Falcons Look To Rewrite History Vs. PackersThe NFC championship is quite a mismatch.
Respect Abounds As Patriots Host Steelers In AFC Title GameThere are few things that Bill Belichick respects more than history in the NFL.
Heat Open 4-Game Homestand On Winning StreakThe Milwaukee Bucks are celebrating their first All-Star starter in 31 years but are mired in a season-worst four-game losing streak.
Keidel: NFL Championships All About OffenseThis year's NFL Championship round is fueled by pyrotechnic passing and overall offense. What teams will move on to the Super Bowl?
Jackpot! Raiders File To Relocate To Las VegasOnce looked on with disdain by major sports leagues, this gambling city is now just 24 votes away from cashing in on one of the biggest sports jackpots ever.

5 Valentine's Day Activities for Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Best Places In Miami For Secondhand Baby GearBabies grow up so quickly that what they wore last week may not fit them today. With the price of new clothes climbing rapidly, it can get very expensive to clothe an infant. There are two options for finding good used clothing for a growing baby: a friend with a bay older than your own, or a used clothing store.
Valentine's Day Dinner For Two
DIY Valentine's Day GiftsLooking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift while trying to stick to a budget? These DIY presents will leave your sweetie stuck with cupid's arrow!
Best Restaurants In Miami For Valentine's Day 2017Valentine's Day is a great time to check out these delicious and romantic restaurants in Miami.

