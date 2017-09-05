NFL Discussing Options For Dolphins Week 1 Game As Hurricane Irma Approaches

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The looming threat of Hurricane Irma is causing the NFL to take hard look at Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m., that doesn’t seem a realistic option anymore as Irma is forecast to hit the Florida panhandle over the weekend.

Currently Irma is an extremely strong Category 5 hurricane but even if it weakens substantially there is no way a game will be played if there is anything close to Tropical Storm force winds impacting the area.

Tuesday morning the NFL held a conference call that likely included league and team officials to discuss options for the Week 1 matchup between Miami and Tampa Bay.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, no decision was made on the call.

While neutral sites have been discussed (there are open stadiums in Jacksonville, Gainesville, Atlanta and New Orleans on Sunday) the option of moving the game up to Thursday or Friday has also been floated around.

With Hurricane Irma expected to begin impacting South Florida on Friday, it seems less likely that the game would be played that day.

The newly renovated Hard Rock Stadium can withstand up to a Category 4 hurricane but workers will probably need some time to prepare the venue for the storm.