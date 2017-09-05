Adam Gase: No Updates On Dolphins-Buccaneers As Irma Threatens

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase addressed the media shortly after Noon on Tuesday, noting that nothing has been decided yet on the status of Sunday’s Dolphins home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Hurricane Irma, now a powerful Category-5 storm, projected to threaten the State of Florida over the weekend, the NFL is engaged in talks with the Dolphins and Buccaneers about moving the game. They could opt to move the game up to Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Or, they could reschedule the game for the teams’ shared bye week during Week 10.

“We’re practicing like we’re playing a game sometime, somewhere this week,” said Gase. He added: “Whatever they tell us to do, we’ll do.”

A decision is expected sometime Tuesday afternoon, but all sides are still discussing. A move to the bye week would be tough, since that would put the Dolphins and Bucs in position to play 16-straight regular season weeks. But a move to Thursday, September 7th could prove too logistically difficult. The only seemingly impossible scenario would be keeping the game in place for this Sunday.