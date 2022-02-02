WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) – A distraught mother spoke with CBS4 about the daughter who’s home from the hospital and the other who was taken from her.

Dianya Fleming is a shy little girl. The 9-year-old said she’s happy to be home from the hospital.

She had been there since December 27 when a driver jumped up onto the sidewalk near 2417 NW 9 Avenue in Wilton Manors and plowed into her and five other children.

Two of them were killed, including Dianya’s 6-year-old sister Andrea.

“She died on the scene with her eyes open and just left her laying there like a dog,” said Tyricka Williams, the girls’ mother.

The driver just took off.

Weeks later, Williams is still struggling with the loss of one daughter.

“It’s really hard losing a child. Every time I close my eyes I see my baby,” she said.

And it’s also hard seeing her other daughter suffer catastrophic injuries.

“She can’t walk on her leg. She has to walk on a walker. She’s in a wheelchair. She has short-term memory loss,” Williams explained.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the accused driver, 27-year-old Sean Greer shortly after the crash.

“This guy broke our family,” Williams said.

Deputies say Greer confessed to the crash and to leaving the scene. He’s now facing multiple charges.

“I want to hold my baby. I miss her so much. Take the time to lover your kids. My baby is never coming back all because he didn’t have patience,” Williams said.