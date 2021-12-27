WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) – Two children have died and three others have been hospitalized after a crash in Wilton Manors Monday afternoon.
According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the crash happened in the 2400 block of NW 9th Avenue.
The two children were pronounced dead on the scene.
The three others were rushed to Broward Health in unknown conditions.
