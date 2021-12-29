MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of the driver wanted for the hit-and-run crash that struck six young children, killing two of them, in Wilton Manors.

Detectives said physical evidence led them to 27-year-old Sean Charles Greer, who was booked into the BSO Main Jail Tuesday evening.

Greer faces several charges, including tampering with evidence, failing to stop in an accident involving death, failing to stop in an accident involving serious injury, driving with a suspended license, and probation violation.

The announcement came hours after investigators had located the 2009 Honda Accord sedan involved in the crash.

Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, were pronounced deceased on the scene.

“A lady was out here hollering and screaming at my car, and I came out and thought something was wrong,” said neighbor Freddie Pinckney. “She was saying that was her baby that got killed in the accident.”

“That’s why I want to see if I can donate the service or help the family out with the service as much as I could, and do whatever I can to help them,” said Archie Guner. He works at Premier Funeral Services and said he was moved to contribute.

Draya Fleming, Laziyah Stokes, Johnathan Carter, and Audre Fleming were transported to Broward Health Medical Center. Two children remain in critical condition, one in fair condition and one was released.

“It’s a busy highway. What do we do to prevent this from happening to any more of the kids?” One neighbor asked, who said speed had long been a problem on that road.

She says her Christmas wishes have turned to condolences, as she remembered the last thing she said to one of the little girls:

“I had said ‘Merry Christmas and have a safe New Year.’ And look. In a wink, anything can happen.”

It all happened Monday afternoon just before 3 p.m. near the 2400 block NW 9 Avenue.

“Our units transported four children this afternoon to Broward Health in various stages of injuries, and two were pronounced deceased here on scene,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan.

Roads were closed and investigators were on the scene until around 9:30 p.m.

“This is a heartbreaking evening for everyone – for family, friends, and our first responders,” said Miranda Grossman, a PIO with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses described a horrible scene that unfolded when they said a driver attempted to speed around a county bus, hitting the children on the sidewalk.

“I don’t know if he couldn’t control the car, but he drove straight into those kids,” recounted Broward Transit driver Selvin Arjun.

He had stopped the bus and dropped off two people.

Rhome Orismo was just stepping on the bus when he saw it all happen.

“I stood right up as soon as I witnessed the crash, witnessed the impact,” he said. “It’s still eating away at me now that someone would do something like that and not stop, not try to render aid to those children.”

Wilton Manors Crisis Response Team will be available on Thursday, December 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hagen Park. They’re making themselves available to community members who may have witnessed this horrible accident or rendered aid.