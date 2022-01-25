MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After an hours long Miami Dade School Board Meeting, a vote favored veteran educator and familiar face to the District, Dr. Jose Dotres for Superintendent to replace Alberto Carvalho.

The 6-3 vote was reached Monday night.

Board member Christi Fraga was among the three who did not nominate Dr. Dotres.

“I think Dr. Dotres is an amazing educator, individual, and I feel comfortable with the decision that’s been made,” said Fraga. “It’s just different leadership qualities and qualifications that existed.”

Her nomination was Jacob Oliva, a Senior Chancellor with the Florida Department of Education who oversees the Division of Public Schools.

She said she wanted a fresh set of eyes.

“He’s seen 67 counties across Florida, what they’ve been doing, what the superintendent has been doing, what has worked and what hasn’t worked, for me that was important,” said Fraga.

“Obviously, Dr. Dotres has a great advantage that he’s been a part of our district in the past, so he knows a lot of people.”

Dotres’ past includes over three decades with Miami-Dade, but currently he is a Deputy Superintendent with Collier County Public Schools.

He served as the Superintendent’s Chief of Staff from 2014 to 2015 and then Chief Human Capital Officer from 2015 to 2021.

Dr. Dotres also worked in Broward County as a Chief Academic Officer with the school district there.

Dr. Dotres’ longest stretch in Dade schools was from 1994 to 2013 when he held multiple roles and climbed the ranks from teacher to regional superintendent.

He taught at Frederic Douglass Elementary and South Point Elementary and was principal of Hialeah Gardens Elementary.

“It truly is an honor. I get to come back to work with incredible professionals,” Dotres said after Monday’s vote. “My greatest desire is that we work closely together for the benefit of this entire school district.”

Alberto Carvalho leaves on Feb. 3 to become superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.