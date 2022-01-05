MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade School Board is holding a special meeting Wednesday to discuss what they’ll be looking for when they select a replacement for outgoing Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

In December, Carvalho announced that he would be leaving South Florida to become the new superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

“I have been here as an educator for 31 years, superintendent for 14 years, that is almost half my career as superintendent. This has been the ride of my life. I conveyed to the board that my transition will be as long as necessary. So we have been in discussions but I expect to be in Los Angeles by March 1st,” said Carvalho on Tuesday.

It was announced at the meeting that Carvalho’s last day will be February 3rd. However, he would stay on through February 14 if needed.

“That will give the board ample time to make a decision about an interim superintendent and allow the board to do what they can do in this process as far as a replacement for me,” said Carvalho.

Carvalho has led Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the fourth-largest K-12 public school system in the country, since 2008. L.A. Unified is the second largest.

In 2018, Carvalho nearly left to become the school chancellor for New York City Public schools, the largest school system in the nation. However, he changed his mind at the last minute after emotional, heart-felt pleas from parents, students, and board members.

Carvalho arrived in the United States at 17 as an undocumented immigrant from Portugal. He went from being a busboy to one of the nation’s leading educators with a track record of success.

In 2014 Carvalho was selected as Florida’s Superintendent of the Year and National Superintendent of the Year.