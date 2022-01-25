MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Public Schools’ new Superintendent was once a teacher and principal in the district for more than three decades.

On Monday, the School Board selected Dr. Jose Dotres after an all-day discussion and vote.

“My greatest desire is that we each work closer together for the benefit of the entire school district,” said Dotres.

Dotres will take over for Alberto Carvalho will take over as superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District on March 1.

Currently the Deputy Superintendent of Collier County Public Schools in Naples, Dotres previously was the principal at Hialeah Gardens Elementary and he even served as the Chief of Staff for Carvahlo.

CBS4 spoke to him about his plans as soon as he steps into the role.

“The first thing I want to do really is meet with my cabinet members and have a good meeting with school principals, because, I have to tell you, I have to really evaluate where they are, what the needs are for the schools and probably have a principal meeting. I think it’s really important to start with school leaders first,” he said.

The school district has yet to say when Dotres will start.