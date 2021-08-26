MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County Mayor Steve Geller said on Thursday that COVID cases there are spiraling out of control.
Despite the push to vaccinate residents, Geller does not agree with Governor Ron DeSantis' stance on masking and would prefer that local municipalities make their own masking policies.
Geller says he's concerned that Broward ranks as one of the top counties in the nation with new weekly COVID cases.
Click here to find a testing location near you.
Click here to find a vaccination location near you.