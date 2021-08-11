MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Before the Surfside building collapse, before the Haitian President was assassinated, before widespread protests in Cuba sparked solidarity rallies across Miami, the story that dominated the attention of the media were the mass shootings that left families across Miami-Dade grieving.

At the time of the shootings, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced plans to combat gun violence, including a crackdown by police known as Operation Summer Heat and long-term projects to offer alternatives to teenagers at risk of falling prey to gangs.

The goal of Operation Summer Heat, a 12-week program that involves other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, was to get violent criminals and unregistered guns off the streets.

It appears they’ve had some success.

According to an Instagram post by Miami-Dade police, Operation Summer Heat has made nearly 1,500 arrests and recovered 529 handguns and 83 rifles.

Another part of the mayor’s initiative was a program called Fit To Lead, which offered summer jobs to teenagers. In the midst of the Surfside recovery, the Fit To Lead program launched with the hiring of 350 teens between the ages of 15 and 19. The teens hired are making $13.40 an hour during the three-month stint. The program is funded with money given to the county for the naming rights of the Heat’s downtown basketball arena.