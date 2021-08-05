MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida congressional leaders, joined Thursday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, wrapped up a trip to Miami on Thursday by holding a discussion on what can be done to help people in Cuba suffering from food shortages, power outages, and government policies

Thursday’s meeting took place in Hialeah Gardens.

There was a large crowd on hand to hear from Gov. DeSantis, Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar, as well as Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

They discussed what they think the Biden administration needs to do in the wake of rare protests last month, where thousands of people demanded change and freedom in the Communist country.

“We are now in a situation maybe for the first time since then, where you have a real shot, to have a change, to have freedom sweep the island. You have people who are being very brave, that are out on the street, knowing the risks that they’re facing, and we have had many of these people have disappeared, we don’t know where they’ve gone, that regime is absolutely cracking down. And so, these are times where people who support freedom need to stand together,” said DeSantis.

“We need to stand with the people of Cuba. A free Cuba would be in the interest of the United States of America,” he added.

“We have an opportunity as a country, certainly the state of Florida stands out equivalently with the people of Cuba. We have an opportunity, though, to make a difference and it requires leadership from the White House, requires the president to show and take tangible steps to stand with the people that don’t do things that are going to bolster the regime. Don’t do remittances. Don’t help Venezuela, don’t do any of those things. Stand with these freedom fighters, I called immediately for internet to be restored that have the United States take the lead, that has not happened yet,” said DeSantis.

“This is a critical time. We need leadership, and we need it now,” he added.

Wednesday night, the Congressional delegation took part in a Cuban freedom rally at Versailles in Little Havana, calling on President Biden to do more.

“This shouldn’t be a Republican or Democratic issue. This is about freedom,” McCarthy said on Wednesday.

While Biden has implemented new sanctions, McCarthy said he needs to provide internet now.

“We have to stop what the regime is doing – the killing, the genocide and others. We need the ships down to provide them help. More importantly, the administration needs to step up and be strong for the regime to change,” he said.