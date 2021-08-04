MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been more than three weeks since Cubans took the streets of the troubled island, demanding the end of 62 years of communism.

And while not much is known with what’s happening in Cuba, over in Miami at Versailles, Cuban Americans say they will not stop until they have liberty.

Joining them at the Cuban freedom rally was Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy along with Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Gimenez and Maria Salazar.

They’re calling on President Joe Biden to do more.

“This shouldn’t be a Republican or Democratic issue. This is about freedom,” McCarthy said.

While Biden has implemented new sanctions, McCarthy said he needs to provide internet now.

“We have to stop what the regime is doing – the killing, the genocide and others. We need the ships down to provide them help. More importantly the administration needs to step up and be strong for the regime to change,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cuban-American entertainers and activists Gloria and Emilio Estefan spoke to the Washington Post, sharing details about Emilio’s meeting with the president.

They say they are hopeful.

“I think he felt the honesty. Sixty-two years that we have dictators in Cuba. And for the first time, because of the internet, really showing everything. But right now is an incredible moment because people have seen the abuse,” he said. “And I think the meeting with him was an accomplishment.”

Gloria says more than 700 Cubans have gone missing.

She hopes those working for the Cuban government can help their own people.

“They are the ones with the power. They have the arms. It would be great if they supported the Cuban people,” she said.