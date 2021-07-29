FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The long lines for coronavirus tests are back.

As we’re seeing the fourth COVID wave move in, people are anxious to get tested again.

“I’ve been here for 45 minutes, it’s just a huge circle, I’ve noticed, you just go in a huge circle and it’s crazy,” said Emma Downing as she waited in line at Mills Pond Park.

Downing works at a pre-school. She said right now she has a cold, so needs a test before going back. She’s not too concerned that it’s COVID but plans on making a few changes.

“I’m fully vaccinated so I didn’t think I needed to wear a mask. It’s been like two weeks, I haven’t worn a mask and now I’m sick. So I know I’m going to be wearing masks a lot more now,” said Downing.

More people will be wearing masks in the coming days as the numbers continue to rise. While Florida is not releasing daily numbers anymore, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control is. According to the latest tally, on Tuesday Florida reported there were more than 16-thousand new cases, that’s up from 13-hundred a month earlier.

As cases continue to rise, so will wait times at test sites.

“A few weeks ago, before we saw this spike in numbers, you could get in and out without a wait. But as you see now, there’s a wait and it varies depending on the time of day and demand. We’re seeing lines again even before the site even opens,” test site spokesman Mike Jachles.