SURFSIDE (CBSMiami/AP) — The last victim of the Surfside condo collapse has been identified, according to her brother.

Ikey Hedaya told The Associated Press on Monday that his sister Estelle Hedaya, an outgoing 54-year-old, was the last victim of the fallen condo to be identified.

She was the 98th and final victim removed from the rubble.

Her younger brother said her identification finally ends a torturous four-week wait for Hedaya’s family. He had given DNA samples and visited the site twice to see the search efforts for himself.

On Friday, two locally-based Urban Search and Rescue teams demobilized and headed home from the Surfside site as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officially transitioned the search and recovery effort to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The site where the Champlain Towers South condo once stood, has been mostly swept flat, the rubble moved to a Miami warehouse.

Miami-Dade Police will continue searching the debris pile for personal items until they have completed a full additional search of the debris.

Search teams spent weeks battling the hazards of the rubble, a recurring fire, and Florida’s stifling summer heat and thunderstorms as they went through more than 14,000 tons of broken concrete and rebar before finally declaring the mission complete.

Meanwhile, it’s still unclear what will happen at the collapse site. A judge presiding over several lawsuits filed in the collapse aftermath wants the property sold at market rates, which would bring in an estimated $100 million or more. Some condo owners want to rebuild, and others say a memorial should be erected to remember the dead.

