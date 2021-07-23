SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) – Highly-trained Urban Search and Rescue Teams, deployed to the scene of the Surfside condo collapse four weeks ago, are being demobilized on Friday and heading home.

Florida Task Force Two is made up of dozens of first responders from more than 20 South Florida departments. They were activated shortly after the collapse to assist Task Force One, which is led by the Miami-Dade County Fire Department. Task Force One is also ending its month-long deployment on Friday after taking part in the search, rescue and recovery efforts at the Champlain Towers South building collapse.

Members of both search and rescue teams are described as among the best and most experienced in the world and have been dispatched to disaster scenes across the U.S. and the globe.

In 1985, a Miami-Dade team rushed to Mexico City, where an 8.1-magnitude earthquake crumbled homes and buildings, killing some 5,000 people. A decade later, the department sent personnel to Oklahoma City after the truck bombing at a federal building that killed 168 people.

Then on to earthquakes in Haiti, Turkey, Taiwan and Colombia.

The 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001 sent Florida crews to the World Trade Center.

There have been other tragedies at home, including the collapse in 2012 of a parking structure under construction at Miami Dade College that killed four workers. But perhaps nothing has hit as hard as this most recent disaster at Surfside.

No one was pulled out alive from the ruins since the first hours after the building fell, despite working non-stop 12-hour shifts.

At least 97 people died and all that remains of the Champlain building are the walls of the underground parking garage, around a hollowed-out foundation.