MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people are dead, including a 15-year-old, after a shooting at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

It happened at a home just after 1:30 a.m. in the area of SW 283 Street and SW 126th Court. When police arrived at the residence, they found five people who had been shot. A 38-year-old woman and the teen dead were dead.

An 11-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

“The 11-year-old that’s in critical condition is a female and the 16-year-old that is in stable condition is a male,” said police Detective Angel Rodriguez.

The third injured person, an 18-year-old male, was taken to Jackson South Medical Center. His condition was not released.

“Whenever you have juveniles that not only are injured but killed it affects us all as a community,” said Rodriguez.

The 42-year-old suspected gunman left the residence after the shooting and police believed he was somewhere in the neighborhood.

A Special Response Team and hostage negotiators were called in. He was located and police tried to get him to surrender.

“As the officers were attempting to negotiate with the subject he committed suicide with a self-inflicted gunshot,” said Rodriguez.

Police said it appears the shooter was the boyfriend of the woman who was killed.

“It is an isolated incident and the community needs to know that they are safe,” said Rodriguez.

Monday’s shooting came on the heels of a rash of deadly shootings in Miami-Dade.

Sunday morning, three people were killed, including a state corrections officer, and at least another five were injured in a shooting that took place outside a Kendall business as a graduation party was ending.

Memorial Day Weekend was one of the most violent in recent history.

A mass shooting by three masked suspects outside a banquet hall in Northwest Miami-Dade left two dead and 21 wounded, including three who were hospitalized in critical condition. Now a second vehicle is believed to be involved.

A drive-by shooting on Friday, May 28 killed one person and injured six others outside a venue in the Wynwood area. Another shooting on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach left two people hurt. Two arrests have been made.