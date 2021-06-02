MIAMI (CBS Miami) – Rapper Wisdom and a second man have been charged in a double shooting Monday night on South Beach.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m., outside the popular Prime 112 restaurant on Ocean Drive and 1st Street.

According to arrest reports, there was a verbal dispute between two men and members of rapper DaBaby’s entourage, which included 21-year-old Wisdom Awute, about a parked car blocking the valet area.

“It was between rappers. We saw one come in and he was looking for the others,” said a woman who was in the restaurant. “The whole restaurant got up and started running outside. We ran out and ran to the front door and that is when the dude started shooting and we ran back in.”

After one of the men was punched, they took off running and Awute reportedly chased after them.

During the pursuit, Awute reportedly drew a gun and shot one of the men in the leg.

“We ran up to our room, looked out our balcony, and saw one of the victims that was shot in the leg, they took off running down in this area,” said Reed McLean, who is visiting from New York.

Also charged in the shooting was 29-year-old Christopher Urena. According to police, he was involved in a verbal argument with another group of men and then shot one man in the back. He then reportedly jumped into the car blocking in valet area and drove off. Awute tried to stop the Urena from leaving, according to police.

“Members from victim Awute’s party fearing for his safety opened fire on the vehicle due to the fact that it was being used as a weapon,” according to the arrest report.

“All of a sudden it was just, ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop’,” said Riaan Dadewet, who described it as a warzone. “It was just gunfire everywhere. I think it was like 25 to 30 shots.”

Noah Willson said the wild scene led to a lot of confusion and panic.

“We pulled out the binoculars and saw people running and screaming on the street and then we didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know if it was fireworks. I was confused,” Willson said.

Willson immediately grabbed his cellphone and captured the gunshots fired just before midnight.

“First round sounded like 20-30 rounds. Then two minutes later, we heard 20-30 more shots,” said Willson.

WATCH: Cell Phone Video Captures Gunfire Outside Popular Prime 112 Restaurant In South Beach

Both of the injured people were taken to Ryder trauma center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Urena was stopped by police and taken into custody.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, and several other people were detained for questioning and then released.

Urena and Awute are facing several charges including attempted first-degree murder.