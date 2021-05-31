MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a violent start to the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Seven people were shot, one of them killed, in a mass shooting in Wynwood.

That shooting happened a little more than 24-hours before gunfire rang out in northwest Miami-Dade, killing two and injuring 20 plus.

There’s no criminal connection for investigators. Still, there’s connected pain for two communities in Miami-Dade County.

“These despicable shootings are shameful acts of violence that have left innocent people dead or injured. In total, 30 people shot and three dead so far. This is unacceptable,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The Wynwood shooting happened outside a club. The shooters remain on the run.

Sunday morning, Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo appeared on “Face The Nation.”

He talked about gun violence and the recent shootings here in South Florida.

“The American people deserve greater safety. And it starts with the presidential commission, getting our criminal justice system back online and having real consequences for these felons that are carrying these firearms that are not afraid of death, but they are afraid of state prison. And we need to deliver some safety to the American people,” he said.

The chief called out both parties and what he called a backlog of criminal cases.

He also called gun violence a public health epidemic.

“My worry and I think the worry of my colleagues across the country is that as we continue to talk about defunding the police, instead of making the police better and investing in good policing,” he said. “And on the right, we’re talking about more guns for everybody. It’s going to be a long summer.”

A $30,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrests of the suspects in Friday night’s shooting in Wynwood.

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.