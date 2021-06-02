MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami police are investigating an early morning double shooting in Overtown which the Miami Police Chief said was part of a series of shootings that shows no respect for life or consequences.

Miami police were called to the scene near Northwest 17 Street and 1 Court around 6:00 a.m. following a ShotSpotter alert.

“I heard a series of shots,” said Merrell McQueen. “Nine to 12.”

Police discovered a woman in her early 20s shot in the back and shoulder and a man in his late 40s wounded in the stomach.

Both were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with non-life threatening injures.

Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo said it appears they were involved in a drug deal.

“When you live by the sword, you die by the sword when you engage in behavior that is risky,” said Chief Acevedo.

Police said bags of marijuana were found at the scene.

They say the victims in the drug deal do not live in the area.

“Buyer beware, you don’t know who you are buying from. You have to be really cognizant of what can put you at risk when you buy or sell dope. There is a good chance someone is going to rip you off,” said Acevedo. “When everyone is carrying a firearm, you don’t know what you are dealing with,” he said. “It’s just another indication that people have no respect for life and no fear of the consequences.”

Acevedo said action must be taken after a staggering slew of shootings in Miami-Dade since Memorial Day. A mass shooting by three masked suspects outside a banquet hall in Northwest Miami-Dade left two dead and 21 wounded, including three who were hospitalized in critical condition. A drive-by shooting on Friday, May 28 killed one person and injured six others outside a venue in the Wynwood area. Another shooting on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on Monday night left two people hurt. Two arrests have been made.

“We’ve been having a lot of shootings and I am in discussions with Freddy Ramirez of Miami-Dade and other chiefs. I assure you and this community that we are doing additional things in the weeks and months this summer to deal with gun violence,” said the chief.

Acevedo called in on the court system to crack down on criminals using guns.

“We know that state law allows judges to put people behind bars, in prison for possession of firearms. We should not wait until someone uses that firearm again and a convicted felon harms someone, shoots someone or victimizes someone.”

As for the Overtown shooting, Miami police are taking a close look at surveillance video from the scene.

Chief Acevedo said there is a limited description of the suspect who was dressed in black.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $3,000.