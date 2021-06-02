MIAMI (CBS Miami) – Rapper DaBaby was one of several people detained for questioning after a double shooting Monday night on South Beach, which led to two arrests.

On Tuesday afternoon, Miami Beach Police said DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk had been released after being interviewed by police.

Miami Beach PD has since arrested 29-year-old Christopher Urena and 21-year-old Wisdom Awute, who are now facing several charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m., outside the popular Prime 112 restaurant on Ocean Drive and 1st Street.

“All of a sudden it was just, ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop’,” said Riaan Dadewet, who described it as a warzone. “It was just gunfire everywhere. I think it was like 25 to 30 shots.”

According to the police report, Urena took off in a stolen vehicle after shooting a victim in the back.

Rapper Awute chased down victims, who were running away towards a nearby park. He shot a man in the leg.

Arriving officers found two people who had been shot. One had a leg injury while the other was shot in the shoulder.

“We ran up to our room, looked out our balcony, and saw one of the victims that was shot in the leg, they took off running down in this area,” said Reed McLean, who is visiting from New York.

Noah Willson said the wild scene led to a lot of confusion and panic.

“We pulled out the binoculars and saw people running and screaming on the street and then we didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know if it was fireworks. I was confused,” Willson said.

Willson immediately grabbed his cellphone and captured the gunshots fired just before midnight.

“First round sounded like 20-30 rounds. Then two minutes later, we heard 20-30 more shots,” said Willson.

WATCH: Cell Phone Video Captures Gunfire Outside Popular Prime 112 Restaurant In South Beach

Both of the injured people were taken to Ryder trauma center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The MacArthur Causeway was temporarily closed as part of the investigation. Police also towed away a black SUV.

“South of Fifth is the quietest part of South Beach and I live here because it’s so quiet, but it’s getting out of hand now,” said Michael Walton.

DaBaby has a history in South Florida. In January, 2020, he was arrested in Miami and charged with battery after a fight with a music producer. He was released on $1,500 bond.