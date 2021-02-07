MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been cleared to play in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Miami native suffered a knee injury in the Bucs’ wild-card win over the New Orleans Saints.

As a result of the injury, Brown didn’t travel to for the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers.

Brown had missed several practices leading up to the Big Game, before practicing in full on Thursday. He was then listed as questionable on Friday.

Brown will secure a $750,000 bonus if the Bucs beat the Chiefs on Sunday, according to ProFootballTalk.

Brown was signed by Tampa Bay in October. In July, he was suspended without pay for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season. The NFL announced Brown was suspended for multiple violations of the league’s personal conduct policy.

It was a turmoil-filled 2020 for Brown – all starting with Hollywood PD severing ties with him after video of a profanity-laced tirade surfaced on social media.

Brown was then wanted by police for a battery incident at his Hollywood home. He turned himself in shortly after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Brown played one game with the New England Patriots in 2019 before being released. Brown spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.