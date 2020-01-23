



BROWARD (CBSMiami) – NFL free agent Antonio Brown has officially surrendered himself to authorities at the Broward County Jail.

Brown was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Hollywood on three criminal charges.

The NFL free agent arrived just before 10 p.m. Thursday with his lawyers and an entourage.

Brown did not respond to our questions, looking serious and determined.

There seemed to be some confusion because he walked into the jail and then walked out a few minutes later. After speaking with his lawyer, Brown returned to the jail.

The criminal charges stem from an incident at Brown’s Hollywood home on Tuesday when a delivery driver tried to deliver some of Brown’s items.

Police said Brown refused to pay for the delivery, threw a rock at the delivery truck and caused some damage.

The driver agreed to come back. When he did, the driver said Brown grabbed him, pulled on him and scratched him.

Police were called and when they arrived investigators said Brown went into his home and did not come out.

The driver also claimed he was battered by Brown’s trainer, Glenn Holt, who was taken into custody on the spot.

Thursday night we tried to get Brown’s side of this story.

“Antonio do you want to say anything?” asked CBS4’s Carey Codd.

“I’ve advised him not to. He’s innocent of these charges. Hopefully we’ll get bond tomorrow and he’ll be acquitted of all charges,” said Brown’s attorney, Eric Schwartzreich.

Codd was able to confirm that Brown will be spending the night in jail and should be in bond court Friday morning.