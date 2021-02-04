MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Super Bowl LV is in Florida so it’s no big surprise Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is predicting Tom Brady will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a victory on Sunday over the Chiefs.

“My prediction is that Sunday night, Tom Brady is going to be holding up the Lombardi Trophy for the seventh time,” DeSantis told reporters in Aventura on Thursday. “I think that will rival — I think Florida will then be able to say the two greatest achievements on a team-sport basis in NFL history — the undefeated Dolphins and Brady at age 43 bringing home the hardware for Tampa Bay,” DeSantis said.

He recalled the days when the Bucs wore orange jerseys.

“We never thought they’d ever be good, they won in 2003 it was like a huge deal. It’s been a lot of time in the wilderness, and so if we’re able to get that done it’ll be really, really nice,” he said.

RELATED: SUPER BOWL ON CBS

If the Bucs do win, they will become the only team to ever win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Last year, when the Super Bowl was at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, DeSantis predicted a Kansas City Chiefs victory and he got it right.

TRENDING STORIES ON CBSMIAMI.COM

Sunday, the Chiefs are defending that championship against the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. You can watch the big game at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS. Viewers can livestream the game through CBSSports.com as well.