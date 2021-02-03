SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The man responsible for killing two FBI agents early Tuesday morning was identified as David Lee Huber, a 55-year-old who had no previous criminal history.

Law enforcement sources told CBS Miami, it was Huber who engaged agents in a gun battle when they arrived at his Sunrise apartment to execute a pre-dawn search warrant in a child pornography case.

The FBI later confirmed the shooting suspect was Huber.

The circumstances surrounding the investigation that brought them to Huber’s door remain unclear. FBI officials said they were there to execute a search warrant in a case involving violence against children. Sources tell CBS Miami the agents were chasing information from suspicious internet traffic that came back to a computer at the address.

Details of the shooting reveal a tragic incident in which federal agents never made it inside Huber’s apartment. He is believed to have spotted the agents approaching through a doorbell video system and proceeded to unleash a torrent of high-velocity rounds through the door catching the agents by surprise.

Agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin were killed. Both agents were married and leave behind young children.

One source told CBS Miami that Schwartzenberger was killed instantly but Alfin, who was shot multiple times, was able to return fire. Three other agents were also wounded. Two were hospitalized and one has since been released.

The deaths of the agents are one of the deadliest shootings in FBI history.

A search of public records shows little about Huber that would have led him to murder two FBI agents. Huber had only a few traffic infractions on his record but nevertheless was heavily armed and prepared for combat. In addition to the high-powered rifle he used to kill the agents, Huber had additional guns in his apartment, according to law enforcement sources. Wounded in the gun battle, Huber remained barricaded in the apartment until he finally killed himself two hours later.