MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Wednesday, CBS4 cameras captured FBI agents comforting each other as they waited outside the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office for slain Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger to be transported to a funeral home.

Schwartzenberger was killed with Special Agent Daniel Alfin on Tuesday morning as they executed a search warrant at the home in a child pornography case.

Schwartzenberger and Alfin spent years tracking and arresting suspected child predators.

Alfin’s expert cyber work led to the arrest and 30-year prison term of Steven Chase, suspected of operating the world’s largest child porn site.

Alfin said at the time, “As they get smarter, we adapt. We find them. It’s a cat and mouse game, except, it’s not a game. Kids are being abused and it’s our job to stop that.”

He was also part of a law enforcement family. His brother is a sergeant with the Coral Springs PD while his sister-in-law wears the badge for the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

As for Schwartzenberger, she was unequivocally dedicated to her work – and it showed in the gym.

“Laura was the perfect FBI agent,” said Justin Brown, who runs CrossFit Vice in Coral Springs where Schwartzenberger worked out.

Every day at 5 a.m. she put herself through excruciating CrossFit workouts.

“Determined is an understatement. She had extreme focus in everything she does and it parlayed over into her work,” said Michelle Brown, the co-owner of CrossFit Vice.

CBS4’s Keith Jones was told Schwartzenberger would take her tenacity out in the field. It’s the reason she found herself just a closed door away from a gunman Tuesday morning.

“They have extreme focus in the vital work they’re doing helping children, stopping abuse, violent abuse. They do just incredible work,” Michelle Brown said.

The gym started a GoFundMe to help Schwartzenberger’s two young children.

On Wednesday, the FBI identified David Lee Huber, a 55-year-old who had no previous criminal history, as the man who shot and killed the FBI agents.

Law enforcement sources told CBS Miami, it was Huber who engaged agents in a gun battle when they arrived at his Sunrise apartment to execute a pre-dawn search warrant in a child pornography case.