MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The cold snap continued across South Florida on Thursday morning with most of Broward and Miami-Dade waking up to temperatures in the low to mid-40s.
It was even chilly across the Keys with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
Thursday afternoon we’ll see plenty of sun with highs in the low 70s. A warming trend will begin as the winds shift out of the east.
Thursday night will not be as cold as lows will drop to the low 60s along the coast and the upper 50s inland.
Friday will be warmer in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
This weekend lows will be in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s, and the rain chance will increase. Spotty showers are possible on Saturday. Showers are likely on Superbowl Sunday with temperatures in the upper 70s around kick-off time. Highs will be around 80 degrees Monday and Tuesday.