MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A shooting involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper that left a man wounded on Wednesday afternoon near Aventura is currently under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities said the shooting occurred on West Dixie Highway and NE 186th Street.

FHP says the trooper was just sitting in his car when a gunman just walked up to him and opened fire for no apparent reason.

The South Florida Police Benevolent Association is alarmed.

South Florida PBA president Steadman Stahl is horrified by this latest incident in which someone in law enforcement was shot at.

“There is pure evil out there. This trooper was just doing his job, sitting in his car when this animal comes up and for no reason at all. He is lucky is still alive,” said Stahl.

Cell phone video shows a trooper with a gun drawn standing over a man lying on the ground.

The trooper can be seen removing a gun from a suspect. Witnesses can be heard in the background.

The FHP trooper was able to return fire, wounding the suspect, who was rushed to Aventura Hospital.

FHP says the trooper was guarding a lane closure for a roadway project when a man in a white Nissan stopped, got out, walked up to the trooper, and opened fire.

FHP says the gunman was unprovoked.

“There are shooting everywhere, but I am concerned about the anti-police rhetoric spilling over for no reason,” said FHP Major Chris Dellapietra.

It happened just one day after two FBI Agents, Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were shot and killed and three other agents were wounded while serving a warrant in a child porn case in Sunrise.

Our hearts and prays go out to the families. You just never know what threats there are out there,” Stahl said.

Referring to the FHP shooting, he said, “How he did not get hit, must be St. Michael out there, protecting him.”

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating this shooting.

The trooper has not been identified. He is on administrative leave, which is also standard policy after such incidents.