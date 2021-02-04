TAMPA (CBSMiami) – The Super Bowl Experience is an interactive destination for NFL fans to visit during the week leading up to the big game. This year, organizers in Tampa had to come up with ways to keep everyone safe because of the pandemic.

Masks are required and attendance is limited.

“In the past our events have sort of been measured by a sea of people coming out which we love, but we don’t love that during a pandemic,” said NFL Director of Events Nicki Ewell.

Like in years past, fans can practice their kicks and try to throw a touchdown pass. But this year, every ball is wiped down in between plays.

Volunteers are also assigned to remind people to social distance when possible, and there are automatic hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the park.

The Carlisle family from Iowa is in Tampa to root for the Kansas City Chiefs. Like many people CBS News’ Skyler Henry talked to, COVID didn’t stop them from flocking to the city.

“The biggest worry was if Kansas City could actually get back to the Super Bowl, because we’ve had it booked for a while,” the Carlisle family said.

Florida resident Scott Spencer is a huge Tom Brady fan.

“We’re happy to be here, we’re happy to be at the Experience. Go Bucs,” he said.

With attendance limited at Raymond James Stadium Sunday, the Super Bowl Experience is the “big game” for many fans and their chance to get in on some Super Bowl action in Tampa.

The Super Bowl is on CBS Sunday night.