MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami Beach police are asking for your help finding a man they say tried to lure a young boy into his car.

Police said the incident happened Saturday around 11 a.m.

The boy told police a man in a brown SUV drove up and asked if he wanted make money.

Police said the boy then started to record the man, and that’s when he drove away.

Police describe him as a bald, clean-shaven man between 20 and 30 years old.

He was last seen wearing a brown shirt and grey jogging pants.

If you have any information, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.