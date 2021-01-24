  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Miami News, North Miami Beach Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami Beach police are asking for your help finding a man they say tried to lure a young boy into his car.

Police said the incident happened Saturday around 11 a.m.

The boy told police a man in a brown SUV drove up and asked if he wanted make money.

(Source: North Miami Beach PD)

Police said the boy then started to record the man, and that’s when he drove away.

Police describe him as a bald, clean-shaven man between 20 and 30 years old.

He was last seen wearing a brown shirt and grey jogging pants.

If you have any information, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

