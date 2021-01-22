MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Friday, Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio took a jab at President Joe Biden by tweeting a video criticizing the president just two days after he was sworn-in.

In the tweet, Senator Rubio calls Biden’s signing of executive orders as part of the ‘far-left’ agendas.

“President Biden is talking like a centrist, but he is governing like someone from the far left,” Rubio said in the video.

So far Biden has talked like a centrist but governed from the radical left pic.twitter.com/wVnARR4dta — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 22, 2021

Rubio ended the video by saying:

“It’s not going to be a good one (administration) for the country and it’s not going to be a good one for people — for working Americans and for your jobs.”

President Biden has signed a pair of executive orders that were meant to offer a quick dose of economic relief to an economy still being hammered by the coronavirus.

Both measures were largely stopgaps as Congress considers a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan from Biden.

The orders aimed to increase food aid, make it easier to claim government benefits, protect unemployed workers and point federal workers and contractors toward a $15 minimum wage.

