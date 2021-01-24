MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been a week since 6-year-old Chassidy Saunders was killed at a birthday party.

Her grandmother Sharon Cullins says, “We need to know what happened to our precious Chassidy. We really need to know what happened to her. We miss her so much. So, please talk, tell. Who did this to our baby?”

While the search is still on for whoever shot the little girl, on Saturday, community members gathered for a cookout to raise funds for a family in pain.

“She touched a lot of people’s lives and everyone is saddened by this and hurt and we are disgusted by this,” added Cullins.

“She was taken innocently from gun violence. And that’s something that we can’t tolerate in this community. Every life matters in our city,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Chassidy was gunned down a week ago behind the Burger King on northwest 6th place and 55th Avenue.

Miami police say the little girl was one of three people shot that day.

‘We are here not just to support the family but we want them to know we are trying to put together the gap. We need that information to come to us. We need as little as a tip you may have. It is crucial to the detectives in order to piece the puzzle together and solve this crime,” said Miami Police public information officer Kenia Fallat.

The family is asking for justice.

“We called her our little girly diva. She was always smiling. She was just a happy little girl,” said Cullins.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests in this case.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or visit the website at crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”

If the tip to crime stoppers leads to an arrest of the subject the tipster may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.00. You can also contact the City of Miami Police Department Homicide Unit at 305-603-6350.