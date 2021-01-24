MIAMI (CBSMiami) – From looking at parenting behaviors during the pandemic to a dangerous complication of type-2 diabetes for women, here are this week’s top health stories.

AUTONOMY-SUPPORTIVE PARENTING

A study on the impact of the pandemic on child development finds allowing kids to make more of their own decisions contributes to positive well-being.

Researchers in Germany found that autonomy-supportive parenting was also linked to better outcomes for the parents.

DIABETES & HEART DISEASE

New analysis from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Mayo Clinic finds women younger than 55 with type-2 diabetes are 10 times more likely to develop coronary heart disease.

Researchers said after following 28,000 women for decades, the trend is that younger and younger women will have heart attacks.

More from CBSMiami.com

Tips Sought In Killing Of 6-Year-Old Chassidy Saunders

Tesla’s Elon Musk Wants To Dig Tunnels To Alleviate Miami’s Congested Traffic

Sen. Rubio On Biden: ‘Talks Like Centrist, Governs Like Someone From The Far Left’

COLLEGE STUDENTS BRING HOME COVID

A new study in the journal Health Systems finds British college students who went home for the holidays may have led to more than 9,000 new infections of COVID-19 across the U.K.

On average, researchers estimate an infected student passed the illness on to just one other household member.