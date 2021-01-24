On his first day in office, President Joe Biden proposed sweeping immigration reform that would create a pathway for citizenship to 11 million people in this country illegally.
The proposed law would also protect Dreamers, allowing them to apply for citizenship in three years.
But is this the right time for such a measure? And can it pass a divided Congress?
DeFede spoke with Maria Rodriguez, executive director of the Florida Immigrant Coalition.
