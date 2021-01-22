ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Walt Disney World has announced that one of its most popular shows, “Festival of the Lion King,” will return to Disney’s Animal Kingdom this summer.
“We are thrilled to be starting the process of bringing back to work more singers, dancers, technicians, and other cast members, from one of the most popular shows at Walt Disney World Resort. Expected this summer, the Harambe Theatre at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park will host that fan-favorite troupe of musical storytellers, along with Simba and his friends, in a celebration of the incomparable “Festival of the Lion King,” said Shawn Slater, Disney Parks Live Entertainment Senior Communications Manager, on the Disney Park’s blog.
Disney said it will change the show to allow for social distancing both on stage and backstage.
They will also modify the audience seating to support distancing between parties.
The Walt Disney World Resort reopened last July after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 including mandatory masks and social distancing.